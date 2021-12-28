Zoom acquires assets of event production startup Liminal

Video-conferencing platform Zoom on Tuesday announced that it has acquired certain assets from event production startup Liminal.

Liminal is a startup company that offers event production solutions built largely on Zoom's SDK. Two of Liminal's co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will also join Zoom.

"Liminal's solutions, including their ZoomOSC and ZoomISO apps, will help bridge Zoom with traditional and emerging event control applications and hardware to help theaters, broadcast studios, and other creative organizations address complex technical production needs, and collaborate and create online effectively," the company said in a statement.

Among other things, Liminal's software can connect multiple HD video feeds from Zoom to production-grade hardware and applications.

"By adding these capabilities and more to our events management and production offerings, we believe we will continue to be the leading comprehensive, one-stop, hybrid events management platform in the market," the company said.

"We will cover the entire value chain from creative production, broadcasting, editing, and fully customisable live event experiences with robust pre-event planning, in-event management, and post-event analytics," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:56 PM IST