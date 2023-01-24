Zomato to hire 800 jobs amidst layoff season

India saw 6% decline in hiring in Oct amid funding winter: Report | Unsplash - Scott Graham

Zomato, a food delivery and grocery delivery company, is hiring 800 people for the roles of generalist, product owner, growth manager, software development engineer II/III, and chief of staff to the CEO, Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, announced through a post on his LinkedIn profile.

Zomato CEO's post

In the post, Goyal said,""Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread." He also asked the candidates interested in the roles to send an email at deepinder@zomato.com.

LinkedIn post of Deepinder Goyal |

Zomato layoffs

The company in November last year laid off 3 per cent of its 3,800 staff as part of a cost cutting exercise and they also shut the food delivery services through its app in the UAE.

Global layoffs

Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Twitter, and Meta have been firing employees globally across various sectors. The latest company to announce layoffs with a 6 per cent reduction in its staff is Spotify. Ford is also planning to lay off 3,200 employees in Europe.

Zomato stops 10-minute delivery

Zomato has also reportedly shut down the 10-minute delivery called Zomato Instant, which was launched as a pilot in March 2022. But the company has claimed it is only a move to rebrand and work on a new menu.

Zomato's higher ups

This is at a time when the company is facing a string of high-profile resignations. Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and chief technology officer, resigned earlier this month. Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives, put in his papers in November last year, followed by Siddharth Jhawar, head of intercity logistics, the company's interstate delivery service.

Zomato Earnings

Zomato in the quarter ending in September narrowed its loss t oRs 251 crore in comparison to its earlier Rs 429.6 crore in the previous financial year. The company's revenue went up by 62.2 per cent to Rs 1,661 crore against Rs 1,024 crore for the same period in the previous year.

