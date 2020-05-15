Zomato to announce pay cuts, lay off 13% of their employees in upcoming video calls amid coronavirus lockdown

Ride hailing app Uber recently made headlines after it was reported that the company had fired around 3,500 people over a three minute Zoom call.

Now, it would seem that Zomato may soon undertake a similar practice. Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter on Friday to share an internal email he had shared with the company's employees.

In a short Twitter thread Goyal added that the company had advised 13% of their workforce to "start looking for jobs outside of Zomato, while we support them financially and emotionally for the next 6 months".

The food and restaurant aggregator company wrote in it's internal email that its business had been "severely affected" by the novel coronavirus lockdowns.

"A large number of restaurants have already shut down permanently, and we know that this is just the tip of the iceberg. I expect the number of restaurants to shrink by 25-40% over the next 6-12 months. What actually happens, for better or worse, is anybody’s guess," the note signed by Goyal says.