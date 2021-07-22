Zomato shares to be listed on bourses today; all you need to know

Food delivery platform Zomato has finalised its IPO share allotment and will debut on the bourses earlier than expected. The shares will debut today-- July 23, instead of July 27 as mentioned earlier.

Zomato has fixed the IPO price at Rs 76 per share. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

The IPO generated Rs 2.13 lakh crore, the third-highest in the history of the Indian capital market.

The Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato saw a high subscription of 38.35 times when it opened on July 14 and closed for subscription on July 16.

A day before the issue opened, Zomato had mobilised Rs 4,196.51 crore from 186 anchor investors. The IPO size was then reduced to Rs 5,178.49 crore from Rs 9,375 crore earlier.

Zomato has said it will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives (Rs 6,750 crore) and general corporate purposes.

IPO investors can check the allotment status from either the BSE or the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity that processes all applications electronically and takes care of the allotment and refund process.

How to check share allotment status in Zomato through BSE website

Log in to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select ‘equity’ on the ‘Status of Issue Application page

Then click on ‘Zomato Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list

Enter your application number and PAN (permanent account number)

Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and submit

Click on the search tab to view the status details.

How to check share allotment status through registrar Link Intime India website

Select ‘Zomato – IPO’ from the drop-down list

Check box for either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID.

Enter PAN/ Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. Now you will be able to see the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

The IPO, which will give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore, is being referred to as the second-biggest since SBI Cards and Payment Services' Rs 10,341-crore issue in March 2020.

Founded in 2008, Zomato is backed by Jack Ma's Ant Group Co, and is the first from a long list of Indian unicorn startups to launch an IPO. It is also the first among Indian online food aggregators.