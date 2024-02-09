 Zomato Shares Jump Over 5%; Touch 52-Week High Level After December Quarter Earnings
PTIUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Zomato Shares Jump Over 5%; Touch 52-Week High Level After December Quarter Earnings | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato Ltd on Friday climbed over 5 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 138 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

On the NSE, it jumped 5 per cent to Rs 151.40 -- its 52-week high level.

Financial Highlights

Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 138 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on the back of accelerated growth of quick commerce and steady performance of its core business.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 347 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Zomato Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,288 crore. It was at Rs 1,948 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

