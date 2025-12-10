 India's Solar Panels' Exports Soar 30.7% To $932 Million During April-October 2025
India's Solar Panels' Exports Soar 30.7% To $932 Million During April-October 2025

An official said that while volumes remain modest, several new destinations are helping market diversification. These destinations include the UAE, Kenya, Iran, Libya, Tanzania, Hungary, Afghanistan, and Canada.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The country's exports of photovoltaic modules or solar panels rose by 30.7 per cent to USD 932 million during April-October period this fiscal year, according to the commerce ministry data.It was USD 712.8 million in the same period of 2024-25.The data showed that the US accounted for the lion's share in the total export increase, with shipments rising from USD 688 million to USD 907.2 million during the period.

An official said that while volumes remain modest, several new destinations are helping market diversification.These destinations include the UAE, Kenya, Iran, Libya, Tanzania, Hungary, Afghanistan, and Canada.Exports to the UAE during the seven-month period increased from just USD 0.2 million to USD 2.4 million.Similarly, shipments to Kenya rose from negligible to USD 1.5 million, reflecting rising solar adoption in East Africa. 

