 India’s Export Sector Proves To Be Resilient & Competitive Despite Global Uncertainty, Recording Highest-Ever Quarterly Exports
India’s export sector has delivered a powerful message of resilience and global competitiveness in FY 2025–26, even as global markets face persistent uncertainty as the country recorded its highest-ever quarterly exports in both Q1 and Q2 of the financial year.The ministry said that India’s export momentum remains stable despite a temporary dip in October 2025.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s export sector has delivered a powerful message of resilience and global competitiveness in FY 2025–26, even as global markets face persistent uncertainty as the country recorded its highest-ever quarterly exports in both Q1 and Q2 of the financial year, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Overall exports in the first half of FY 2025–26, covering April to September 2025, reached $ 418.6 billion, rising from $ 395.7 billion in the same period last year, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Ministry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.This reflects a growth of 5.8 per cent -- marking the strongest half-year export performance ever for India.

“Production-Linked Incentive schemes have helped boost manufacturing competitiveness, while services exports remain a strong pillar of the external sector,” he added.On trade agreements, the Government informed Parliament that five major Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have been signed in the last five years.

These include agreements with Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the India–UK trade pact, which will come into force after ratification.The Ministry added that such agreements involve continuous negotiations and reciprocal visits, which help build trust and deepen economic cooperation.

