India’s Export Sector Proves To Be Resilient & Competitive Despite Global Uncertainty, Recording Highest-Ever Quarterly Exports

File Image |

New Delhi: India’s export sector has delivered a powerful message of resilience and global competitiveness in FY 2025–26, even as global markets face persistent uncertainty as the country recorded its highest-ever quarterly exports in both Q1 and Q2 of the financial year, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Overall exports in the first half of FY 2025–26, covering April to September 2025, reached $ 418.6 billion, rising from $ 395.7 billion in the same period last year, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Ministry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.This reflects a growth of 5.8 per cent -- marking the strongest half-year export performance ever for India.

The ministry said that India’s export momentum remains stable despite a temporary dip in October 2025.Exports in that month were marginally lower due to a very high base in October 2024, which had been the best October export performance on record.

The minister asserted that India’s export strategy is built on credibility, resilience, and active global engagement.He said that high-level visits and negotiations with partner countries continue to strengthen economic ties and produce long-term outcomes, even if short-term fluctuations occur.“India’s export ecosystem has benefitted from structural reforms, improvement in logistics, expansion of port capacity, and targeted export facilitation measures,” Prasada said.

“Production-Linked Incentive schemes have helped boost manufacturing competitiveness, while services exports remain a strong pillar of the external sector,” he added.On trade agreements, the Government informed Parliament that five major Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have been signed in the last five years.

These include agreements with Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the India–UK trade pact, which will come into force after ratification.The Ministry added that such agreements involve continuous negotiations and reciprocal visits, which help build trust and deepen economic cooperation.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.