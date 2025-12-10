 Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port's Growth Surges 48.97%, Handling Record Cargo Of 21,691 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
File Image |

Kolkata: Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port on Tuesday said its Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) registered a sharp 48.97 per cent year-on-year growth in November, handling a record cargo of 21,691 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs).The HDC had handled 15,231 TEUs of cargo in the same month last year.

The port attributed the surge to enhanced operational planning, improved vessel turnaround and better coordination among cargo-handling teams.The November performance also surpassed HDC's recent peaks of 20,133 TEUs in January 2025 and 20,627 TEUs in September, indicating a strong growth trajectory in container movement.Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port termed the achievement as a significant milestone, though it did not share any performance details for its Kolkata Dock System (KDS).The Kolkata port operation consists of HDC and KDS. 

Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port's Growth Surges 48.97%, Handling Record Cargo Of 21,691...

