Zomato Parent Eternal Reports ₹92 Crore Profit For Q1 FY27, Announces Business Transfer

Mumbai: Eternal Limited on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a significant increase from ₹25 crore in the same period last year. The company also announced the transfer of its 'Nugget by Zomato' business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Carthero Technologies Private Limited, for ₹350 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹20,211 crore, up from ₹7,167 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹20,586 crore, compared to ₹7,521 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses and EPS

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹20,314 crore, significantly higher than ₹7,433 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated basic earnings per share increased to ₹0.10, from ₹0.03 in Q1 FY26.

Business Transfer

The company entered into a business transfer agreement with Carthero Technologies Private Limited (CTPL), a wholly owned subsidiary, on July 22, 2026. This agreement involves transferring the 'Nugget by Zomato' business, which operates an AI-driven support platform, to CTPL for a cash consideration of ₹350 crore.

Strategic Rationale

The transfer is part of an internal restructuring exercise aimed at streamlining Eternal Limited's corporate structure. The company expects the completion of the sale/disposal within 30 days of the agreement execution date.

Shareholding Impact

Eternal Limited indicated that there will be no change in the shareholding pattern of any entities as a result of this business transfer. The transaction falls within related party transactions but is conducted at arm's length.

AGM Announcement

The board of directors also approved the notice for the 16th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for August 26, 2026. Shareholders will consider and adopt the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, and re-appoint Sanjeev Bikhchandani as a Non-Executive Nominee Director.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.