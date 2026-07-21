'Jo Bhookha Hai Use Do': Mumbai Man Wins Hearts For Sending Free Food To Jantar Mantar Protesters Through Zomato Delivery Partner

A heartwarming gesture by a Mumbai resident has drawn widespread appreciation online after he arranged free meals for protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The act came to light after a video showing a Zomato delivery partner delivering a large food order at the protest site went viral on social media.

The man behind the initiative has been identified as Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the delivery agent seen in the video, Rawat had placed the order and requested that the food be delivered to protesters who needed meals. The order was reportedly already paid for, allowing people at the protest site to receive food without any cost.

Zomato delivery partner seen helping protesters in rain

The viral clip showed the delivery executive standing in the rain while carrying a large package of food ordered online. His presence at Jantar Mantar surprised many people, as the delivery was not for an individual customer but for protesters gathered at the location.

The gesture quickly gained attention, with many social media users praising the Mumbai resident for extending support from hundreds of kilometres away.

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“This is the India we refuse to lose. People sitting miles away are ordering food through Zomato and Swiggy, asking delivery partners to feed hungry protesters at Jantar Mantar. That is the Idea of India,” a post circulating online stated.

Social media users praise the act of kindness

After the video gained traction, several users appreciated the effort and highlighted how individuals can contribute to causes they believe in through simple acts of support.

One user commented, “And they say that it is funded by Soros. Salute to the guy who paid this order.”

Another user tagged Zomato and wrote, “@zomato shouldn't you guys do some things here. Maybe the biggest discounts for the area?”

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Some users also suggested that food delivery platforms could introduce special options to help people support protesters or communities in need.

“Wow.. can @zomato @Swiggy open options for paying to students in Jantar Mantar, instead of govt funds this will serve better,” another comment read.