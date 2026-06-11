What Is The New E-Shram Government Portal For Zepto, Ola, Zomato Gig Workers? Here's How To Update Your Occupation Online

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has directed digital aggregators to onboard gig and platform workers on the e-Shram portal by June 21. Major platforms including Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy, Uber, Ola, Rapido, Amazon, Zepto, Urban Company, and Porter have already integrated with the system. Remaining aggregators have been given a deadline to comply.

What is the new e-Shram portal?

e-Shram is a national digital registry created by the government for workers in the unorganised sector. It maintains records of delivery partners, drivers, freelancers and other platform-based workers, and assigns each registered worker a unique identification number. The database is designed to help authorities design and deliver welfare schemes more effectively to a workforce that has historically lacked formal social security coverage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why are gig platforms being asked to register?

The directive is linked to the implementation of the Code on Social Security, 2020, a law that formally recognises gig and platform workers and creates a framework for extending social security benefits to them. By integrating their systems via APIs, platforms are required to share worker information with the portal in a structured manner.

The Ministry has warned that non-compliance could attract action under the provisions of the Code.

What does it mean for gig workers?

Registration on e-Shram will allow gig workers, delivery personnel, cab drivers, freelancers and others, to access government welfare schemes in the future. The integration of platform data is expected to improve inclusion of these workers in social security programmes, from which they have largely been excluded.

How to update your occupation on e-Shram portal

Workers already registered on the portal can update their occupation details by following these steps:

1. Visit the e-Shram portal

2. Click on 'Update Your Occupation'

3. Enter your registered mobile number and verify via OTP

4. Upload the required occupation-related documents

5. Submit the form

The Ministry has stated that 15 aggregators have already been onboarded. All remaining platforms must complete integration by June 21.