Zomato makes changes in Blinkit's delivery partner payout structure; most stores open now | Zomato

Zomato Limited giving a clarification to SEBI said that it had made changes in the payout structure with respect to Blinkit business to address the need of delivery partners, it said in an exchange filing. Changes were also made to improve customer experience and reduce order cancellation by few delivery partners in the system.

The company also added that it had to shut down some stores for a few days to ensure the safety of its employees at stores and the delivery partners. But, most of the stores have now resumed operation.

The company also added that the changes made by the company have no material impact on its operations and financial performance.

This clarification by the company was issued in response to an article by India Today captioned 'Blinkit temporarily unavailable'.

Blinkit delivery riders had gone on strike on April 14.

Zomato shares

The shares of Zomato Limited on Wednesday at 12:12 pm IST were at 54.70, up by 2.63 per cent.