ZF CVCS India Secures NABL Accreditation For Chennai Hemi Anechoic Chamber

ZF CVCS |

Mumbai: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd (CVCS India) announced on Monday that its Hemi Anechoic Chamber Testing Laboratory in Chennai has secured accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Accreditation Details

The accreditation is in accordance with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard. This recognition formally acknowledges the laboratory's technical competence, testing methodologies, and quality management systems.

Advanced Validation Capabilities

The company said the facility is one of the few NABL-accredited Hemi Anechoic Chambers in India specifically for automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) testing and validation.

Strategic Importance

This accreditation strengthens ZF's testing, advanced engineering, and validation capabilities. It will enable the company to support customer requirements across multiple vehicle segments and accelerate development programmes for domestic and global vehicle platforms.

Proving Ground Ecosystem

The Hemi Anechoic Chamber is part of ZF's 200-acre proving ground near Chennai, which was inaugurated in 2001. This TÜV-certified facility supports development, validation, and homologation activities for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway applications.

Facility Specifications

The 144 square metre chamber can test vehicles up to five metres in length and 2.5 metres in height under controlled acoustic conditions. It features background noise levels below 20 dBA and a 100 Hz cut-off frequency.

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Validity and Impact

The accreditation is valid through July 2030. It supports testing for conventional and electrified vehicle technologies, including braking systems, steering systems, electric motors, and electronic systems.

Management Commentary

Paramjit Singh Chadha, Managing Director, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd, said the achievement is an important milestone in building engineering and validation capabilities in India. Chadha added that NABL accreditation helps support customers with reliable, traceable, and globally accepted testing services.

Company Overview

ZF CVCS India Limited reported a total revenue of ₹4,302 crore for the financial year ended 2025-26. The company operates six manufacturing facilities across India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.