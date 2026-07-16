NABL To Examine 'Ghost Pathologist' Allegations During Ongoing Surveillance Of Accredited Labs | Representative Image

Mumbai: The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) has said allegations of "ghost pathologists" in NABL-accredited diagnostic laboratories will be examined during its ongoing surveillance and reassessment process following a public grievance filed with the Centre.

The grievance, filed by Dr Anan Jaiswal, a Consultant Pathologist, Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, alleged a systemic practice of "ghost pathologists", where diagnostic reports are issued under the names of qualified pathologists who are allegedly not physically present or actively supervising laboratory operations. It further claimed that some pathologists hold full-time positions elsewhere while simultaneously serving as authorised signatories for multiple laboratories in different cities, raising concerns over patient safety, the credibility of NABL accreditation and the possible misuse of public funds under government health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, CGHS and ECHS.

The complaint, submitted on April 17 and transferred to the Quality Council of India (QCI) on July 3, cited media reports, including investigations by The Free Press Journal, which highlighted laboratories allegedly issuing reports using the names and digital signatures of pathologists without their physical presence.

The complainant sought a nationwide risk-based audit of NABL-accredited laboratories to verify the physical presence and active involvement of pathologists, particularly in labs empanelled under government health schemes.

In its reply, QCI said NABL's accreditation framework under ISO 15189 requires accredited medical laboratories to ensure the availability, physical presence and active involvement of authorised signatories, including pathologists, in the examination, validation, authorisation and reporting of diagnostic test results. Compliance with these requirements is verified during accreditation assessments as well as periodic surveillance and reassessment.

"The concerns raised in the grievance have been noted and will be taken into consideration as part of NABL's ongoing surveillance and reassessment mechanism," the QCI stated.

However, QCI clarified that reimbursement audits under government health schemes, verification of employment records, recovery of public funds, de-empanelment from government schemes and other regulatory or enforcement actions fall outside NABL's mandate and must be taken up with the respective authorities.

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The response was issued by Amit Kumar Singh, Joint Director and Nodal Officer for Public Grievance, QCI.

India has an estimated three lakh diagnostic laboratories, but only around 2,165 are NABL-accredited, making the accreditation body's surveillance critical for ensuring compliance with international quality standards.

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