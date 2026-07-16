Ghansoli's Long-Pending Simplex Housing Redevelopment Moves Ahead As NMMC Issues Urban Renewal Plan |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formally initiated the redevelopment of the ageing Simplex Housing Colony in Ghansoli by issuing a notification for an Urban Renewal Plan (URP), marking a major milestone in one of Navi Mumbai's longest-pending cluster redevelopment projects.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde on July 14 issued the notification under Regulation 14.8 of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), proposing the Urban Renewal Plan for Cluster No. 4. The plan covers the Simplex Housing condominium in Sector 7, Ghansoli, spread across 67,146.20 square metres and comprising condominium buildings C-1 to C-5, D-1 to D-5, E-1 to E-10, F-1 to F-10 and H-1 to H-4.

The notification follows a series of policy decisions by the Maharashtra government that cleared the way for redevelopment of ageing CIDCO-developed housing colonies under the Urban Renewal Scheme (URS). It also opens a 30-day period for public inspection of the proposed Urban Renewal Plan and submission of suggestions or objections before the project moves to the next stage.

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"The proposed Urban Renewal Plan has been prepared with stakeholder participation in accordance with the provisions of the UDCPR and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Citizens may examine the proposal and submit their suggestions during the stipulated period," Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

The redevelopment is expected to benefit around 3,500 families residing in the colony, which was originally developed by CIDCO to provide affordable housing for Mathadi workers from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in 2004. Over the years, the buildings deteriorated due to age and inadequate maintenance, raising serious safety concerns.

Structural audits carried out by IIT Kharagpur, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office and the Public Works Department declared the buildings unsafe. The NMMC's Technical Committee and empanelled structural engineers subsequently classified the structures under the C-1 (dangerous) category. Residents have long complained of cracked walls, falling slabs and failing drainage infrastructure, while repeated delays in obtaining redevelopment approvals triggered protests by Mathadi workers.

The proposed Urban Renewal Plan and maps will remain available for public inspection for 30 days at the offices of the Municipal Commissioner, the Town Planning Department and all NMMC ward offices. The documents have also been uploaded to the NMMC website.

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