Zerodha Faces Tech Glitch On Trading Platform; Users Unable to View Executed Orders

Zerodha, a discount brokerage company, on Monday encountered a technical issue that resulted in certain users being unable to view their executed orders in the orderbook.

Zerodha posted confirming the problem on the social media platform X (foremerly Twitter), "Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are not able to see executed orders in the orderbook. However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. We're working on fixing this."

This technical issue sparked frustration among the platform's users, leading to a flurry of complaints. Users noted that their order positions were not appearing after their trades had been executed.

This incident is not the first one. Earlier on October 31, Zerodha encountered similar issues with its order book. Users encountered situations where their order positions were not being accurately reflected in their net positions following trade executions.

Later on, Zerodha posted on the social media platform X, stating, "Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users.