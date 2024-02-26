 Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Suffers Mild Stroke, On Path To Recovery
IANSUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath |

Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday revealed he suffered a mild stroke around six week ago, which left him wondering why a fit person like him could be affected.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath said that anything from poor sleep and exhaustion to the passing away of his father could be the reason. "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out - any of these could be possible reasons," he posted.

Kamath said that he is on the path to recovery. "I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more.

From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," the Zerodha CEO added.

He wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected like this. "The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit," said Kamath, posting an image of him in the hospital.

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," he added.

Financial highlights

Zerodha reported a revenue of Rs 6,875 crore and a profit at Rs 2,907 crore for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), representing a 38.5 per cent and 39 per cent growth in revenue and profit, respectively, as compared to the previous financial year. In FY22, the company had reported revenue of Rs 4,964 crore and a profit of Rs 2,094 crore.

Why Is KYC So Important? Click To Learn More

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Suffers Mild Stroke, On Path To Recovery

Centre Announces Relief For Flue-Cured Virginia Tobacco Growers After Rain Damage

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Launches 'Krutrim AI' To Rival OpenAI's ChatGPT And Google's Gemini

Stock Market Closing February 26: Sensex At 72,790.13, Nifty Below 22,200; Indices End Day In Red

