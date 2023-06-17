 Zensar Technologies Announces 13,516 Equity Shares As Stock Options
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Zensar Technologies Announces 13,516 Equity Shares As Stock Options | Image: Zensar Technologies (Representative)

Zensar technologies announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, on June 16, approved the allotment of 13,516 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

Zensar Technologies shares

The shares of Zensar Technologies on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 397, up by 0.86 percent.

