Zensar Technologies Announces 13,516 Equity Shares As Stock Options

Zensar technologies announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, on June 16, approved the allotment of 13,516 equity shares to employees as stock option, the company announced today through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.
Zensar Technologies shares
The shares of Zensar Technologies on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 397, up by 0.86 percent.
