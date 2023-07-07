Zensar Technologies Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Specialization In Testing Standards | Image: Zensar Technologies (Representative)

Zensar Technologies, on Friday announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Testing Standards specialization, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Zensar is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and works with Guidewire in North America and EMEA. By recognizing its enterprise test solutions through specialization, Zensar offers a winning edge to global insurance companies in their transformation journey using the Guidewire platform.

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

“We congratulate Zensar on achieving the Testing Standards specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers’ digital transformation journeys,” said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

"We are honored to achieve the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization in Testing Standards for the P&C insurance domain. Guidewire is one of our strategic partners, and we are committed to serving our clients by investing in building world-class Guidewire capabilities and scale," said Manish Tandon, CEO, and Managing Director, Zensar.

Commenting on this announcement, Nachiketa Mitra, Executive Vice-President, and Head (Banking and Financial Services) Zensar said, "As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Advantage Partner with this specialization, we are committed to staying at the forefront of technology advancements and industry best practices. By aligning our expertise with Guidewire's industry-leading technology, we are better positioned to help insurance companies navigate the digital transformation journey and achieve their business objectives.”

Zensar Technologies Ltd Shares

The shares of Zensar Technologies on Friday at 1:12 pm IST were at ₹387.95, down by 0.51 percent.