 Zen Technologies Secures Major Order Of ₹202 Crore From Govt Of India
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Zen Technologies Limited, a leading provider of military training and anti-drone solutions, today announced a significant order win from the Government of India valued at approximately ₹202 crores.

According to the press release, the Company looks forward to securing additional sizeable contracts within the next quarter. This order win underscores Zen Technologies' steadfast commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving transformative impact.

Zen Technologies Limited Shares

The shares of Zen technologies on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 427.90, up by 3.51 per cent.

