Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT to hear appeal against NCLT order on Friday

An amalgamation of two of India's top media networks, Zee and Sony can significantly transform the face of Indian television, and also open up a new front to counter the influence of OTT platforms. But this merger has delayed even after the pact was inked in 2021, since creditors of the debt hit Zee Entertainment Enterprises opposed the same in the National Company Law Tribunal.

After the NCLT asked BSE and NSE to reconsider their permissions given for the merger, Zee approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, which will hear the matter on Friday May 26, 2023.

Zee's long awaited merger

The NCLT passed the order on May 11, after looking at the Securities and Exchange Board of India's adverse judgment against a Zee entity and allegations of tax evasion and fraud by a creditor.

The tribunal raised questions about the functioning of Zee's group companies, and called for approvals to be reviewed.

Pushed off despite efforts to settle