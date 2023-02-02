YouTube CEO congratulates Aaj Tak on becoming most subscribed news channel on the platform

Image for representational purpose | Youtube

With more than 567 million users, India has become the largest market for YouTube, and the numbers are on track to grow with 5G accelerating India's mobile revolution. Among Indian channels, those offering content in Hindi are leading the way for regional counterparts, and entertainment content remains most popular followed by news. This demand has helped Hindi news channel Aaj Tak to cross 50 million users on YouTube, which is highest for any news channel, a milestone acknowledged by the platform's CEO.

YouTube's chief executive Susan Wojcicki congratulated Aaj Tak on achieving the feat, 14 years after it joined YouTube. Launched in 1999, Aaj Tak started streaming news live on YouTube from 2017. Wojcicki addressed the Aaj Tak news team and described the rise in subscribers as an incredible milestone.

A YouTube channel immitating Aaj Tak, called Aaj Tak Live had been blocked by the central government for spreading fake news late last year.

The most popular news channel in India remains T-series with more than 235 million subscribers. Three Indian channels are part of the top 10 most subscribed across the globe.

