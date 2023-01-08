Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: S Jaishankar says, “Identity of diaspora derived from how closely it is connected to its roots Jaishankar”

India's External Affairs Minister: S. Jaishankar | File pic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the identity of a diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots and India's efforts have been to encourage easier exposure to its culture and traditions.

Addressing the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) programme in Indore as part of the three-day PBD convention, Jaishankar said the youth living outside India have many more opportunities than before.

"It is a matter of pride for us that centres of faith are growing abroad and serve the purpose of inculcating values, promoting culture and nurturing traditions. I think the one in Abu Dhabi has attracted particular attention of the people," he said.

The minister said the identity of a diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots.

“Our efforts have been to encourage easier exposure (for diaspora) to the Indian culture and traditions. Many of our embassies, in fact most of them, offer yoga, dance and music classes and we have asked them to support and facilitate community functions and collective activities,” he said.

He also added that the Indian youth will take up the challenge and help to propel India to greater heights.

When talking about the venue and the city of Indore, Jaishankar said, "People have spoken about Indore as the cleanest city. It is the city of the warmest people and hospitality."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas also addressed the event.

Referring to Indore's famous food items, Jaishankar, Chouhan and Thakur requested the guests to visit the city's Sarafa Bazar and '56 Dukan' market areas which offer mouth-watering dishes to the people.

With Inputs from PTI