Your pension may stop next month if you don't submit life certificate; check here how to procure one

Have you submitted your life certificate? Though the deadline for submission is November 30, 2021, but if you don't submit it by then, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) will not give you your pension.

Life certificate

Life certificate acts as a proof that the pensioner is alive. It is termed as the Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners Scheme of the Government of India or Jeevan Pramaan Patra. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of Central Government, State Government or any other Government organization need to have this certificate to be able to receive their pension.

How to get Jeevan Pramaan

According to the official website of Jeevan Pramaan, a digital Life certificate is hassle-free and can be obtained through various Jeevan Pramaan Centres which are being operated by CSCs, Banks, Government offices or by using the client application on any PC/mobile/tablet. Download the PC/Mobile/Tablet application to register for a Life Certificate.

Eligibility

The individual:

Should be a pensioner

Should be a retired government employee (Central Government, State Government or other Government Institutions)

should have a valid Aadhaar number

Aadhaar number should be registered with the Pension Distributing Agency

Download details

Download the Jeevan Pramaan app and find the option to 'register as a new user' Enter the required details such as Aadhaar number, Pension Payment Order, Bank Account, Bank name and your mobile number Click on send OTP to generate an OTP and send it to the mentioned mobile number Enter this OTP to proceed ahead Authenticate your details through biometric verification (fingerprint or iris scan) using Aadhaar Once you click on submit, your details will be validated by UIDAI and a Pramaan ID will be generated against your details after successful registration You can use this Pramaan ID to login to your Jeevan Pramaan account.

How to get Jeevan Pramaan online

Login to your Jeevan Pramaan app by entering your Pramaan ID and OTP

Select the Generate Jeevan Pramaan option

Enter the Aadhaar number and mobile number and click on Generate OTP An OTP is sent to the mobile number.

Enter the OTP in the space provided and enter details such as Pensioner Name, PPO Number, Type of pension, Name of Sanctioning Authority, Name of Disbursing Agency, Name of Agency, Email Id, Select Remarried options, Select Re-Employed Options, Select the no objection option, and scan your fingerprint/iris

The biometric input is authenticated using the Aadhaar data

The Jeevan Pramaan is displayed on the screen after successful authentication

A confirmation message is sent to the pensioner's mobile number containing the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID

Jeevan Pramaan Centres

Visit the Jeevan Pramaan portal

Click on "Locate a Centre" You can either search for a JPC using a "Location" or "Pincode" The search results are displayed on the screen along with the support for Google maps

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:59 PM IST