Young Indian Mavericks Of Forbes 30 Under 30

Indian entrepreneurs in forbes 30 under list |

The ninth edition of Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia" list, which honors 300 young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs under 30 who are advancing innovation and revolutionizing industries throughout the Asia-Pacific area, was released on Thursday.

Forbes's 30 Under 30 Asia list has 10 categories, like consumer tech and enterprise tech, entertainment and sports, finance and venture capital, healthcare and science, industry manufacturing and energy, media marketing and advertising, retail and commerce, social impact, and the arts, under which they have selected the most innovative and young entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

These young Indian entrepreneur's innovative startups are some of the most interesting companies from across India in the consumer tech, manufacturing and energy, finance, and venture capital sectors.

Consumer Tech

1) Oshi Kumari, Deyvant Bhardwaj, and Arth Chowdhary,Inside FPV

In 2020, Oshi Kumari, Deyvant Bhardwaj, and Arth Chowdhary cofounded the Indian drone startup insideFPV. Its primary offering is an easier-to-use "plug-and-fly" drone compared to others on the market.

2) George Francis,Conzumex Industries

Conzumex Industries, a wearables company based in Bangalore, employs George Francis as its CTO. It just released a cutting-edge smart ring device that weighs only five grams and has NFC and sophisticated health tracking features.

3) Kush Jain, ORama AI

Kush Jain is a cofounder of ORama AI, a business that created a smart glove to assist those who are blind or have low vision in learning to read Braille.

4) Harshit Jain and Abhik Saha,OnePlay

Harshit Jain and Abhik Saha founded OnePlay, a Mumbai-based cloud gaming startup, in 2019. The company leverages cloud technologies to enable users to play popular video games on multiple platforms without the need for expensive hardware.

Industry, Manufacturing & Energy

1) Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora,Statiq

Operating under the Statiq brand, Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora's Sharify Services, based in Gurgaon, offers a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations for cars, buses, trucks, and three-wheelers. Their charging station can charge your vehicle in as little as 15 minutes. Consumers can also prebook time slots for them and control the task remotely.

2) Gautham Maheswaran and Arun Sreyas, RACE Energy

In 2018, Gautham Maheswaran and Arun Sreyas cofounded RACE Energy.The startup company, based in Hyderabad, creates swapable battery packs for the three-wheeled autorickshaws that are widely used in India.

Finance and Venture Capital

1) Aniket Damle, Blackstone

Aniket Damle is a member of the Blackstone private equity investment team, which is in charge of making investments in the automotive, consumer, and industrial sectors in South Asia.

2) Yeshu Agarwal, Transak

Yeshu Agarwal is one of the cofounders of Transak, a web-based payment gateway that streamlines the process of purchasing and selling non-fungible tokens (NFT) and cryptocurrencies.

3) Srinivas Sarkar and Kushagra Manglik,Coupl

Coupl was founded by Srinivas Sarkar and Kushagra Manglik. India's bank for all kinds of couples, regardless of their sexual orientation or marital status, this startup assists couples in managing their money more effectively.

With 21 nations and territories from the Asia-Pacific area represented among the 30 Under 30 list, the 2024 list is a diverse collection of individuals. India received 86 entries, the most. China and Japan were the runner-ups, with 32 entries each.Singapore, Australia, and Indonesia have 27, 26, and 18 spots claimed in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2024, respectively.

