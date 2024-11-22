 'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev Chandrashekhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev Chandrashekhar

'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev Chandrashekhar

While replying to the BJP leader's post, Vaish attacked the former minister and said, "What utter nonsense."

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Gautam Adani | File

The Adani fiasco's newest chapter is much more staunch in its severity and therefore has invited greater ramifications.

The US court recently indicted Adani Group's Gautam Adani and seven others in a 'mass bribery case' amounting to about USD 250 million or over Rs 2,100 crore. This bribing activity was allegedly carried out to attain solar projects in multiple Indian states.

Rajeev Chandrashekar Bats For Adani

The company has refuted these charges and the allegations of bribery and fraud, calling them baseless.

FPJ Shorts
21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
21-Year-Old Who Worked As a Labourer Clears NEET UG Exam With Impressive Score, His Heartwarming Story Goes Viral
Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On Features & Tariff Here
Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On Features & Tariff Here
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
'What the F***k' Is This Decision?: Robin Uthappa Calls BGT 2025 A 'Joke' After KL Rahul's Controversial Dismissal
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More
Why Is Weight Loss A long & Difficult Process? Scientists Discover Fat Cells Have 'Memory' Of Obesity; Know More

The ruling establishment has signalled their support for the group through some corner. Former Union minister and Lok Sabh candidate (who lost from Thiruvananthapuram) shared a post on X espousing Adani.

Read Also
Adani US Indictment: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji Denies Commercial Link Between...
article-image

In his post, he said, "So @RahulGandhi wants a businessman arrested, on the basis of an indictment seeking a trial by a US District Attorney. A little bit of schooling for the constitution waver is in order.

Taking a jibe at the alleged scams of the previous governments, he *

further added, "If country went by his definition of rule of law, that every accused shd be arrested only on basis of indictment without a trial, THEN first people who wud hv been arrested and in jail long ago, would hv been his family indicted in National Herald scam, Agusta Westland scam, DLF Scam etc and most of the Cong/UPA govt for so many scams."

Read Also
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...
article-image

'Utter Nonsense'

This political rhetoric received a retaliatory response from Edtech company Mentza's founder Anurah Vaish.

While replying to the BJP leader's post, Vaish attacked the former minister and said, "What utter nonsense."

Read Also
Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy Hiring For Department Of Government Efficiency: '80 Hours A Week With...
article-image

Debunking the minister's argument on jailing without trail, Vaish added, " What were AAP leaders doing in jail without trial."

Further Vaish accused the minister and the party of being or working like henchmen for the Adani group.

Vaish concluded his post and said, "Why jump to defend him, and only him. It’s ridiculous the levels of shamelessness you show in defending this bank of yours."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev...

'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev...

'X Is Number 1 For News In India': Elon Musk Celebrates Social Media App's 'Milestone'

'X Is Number 1 For News In India': Elon Musk Celebrates Social Media App's 'Milestone'

Onyx Biotec IPO Debuts On NSE With 11% Discount, Hits 5% Upper Circuit; Investors Suffer Loss...

Onyx Biotec IPO Debuts On NSE With 11% Discount, Hits 5% Upper Circuit; Investors Suffer Loss...

Ford Shares Declines As The American Giant Says It Will Cut 4000 Jobs Amid Weak EV Sales

Ford Shares Declines As The American Giant Says It Will Cut 4000 Jobs Amid Weak EV Sales

RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies

RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies