'You Sound Like Adani's Henchmen': Edtech Company Mentza's Founder Anurag Vaish Questions Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Gautam Adani | File

The Adani fiasco's newest chapter is much more staunch in its severity and therefore has invited greater ramifications.

The US court recently indicted Adani Group's Gautam Adani and seven others in a 'mass bribery case' amounting to about USD 250 million or over Rs 2,100 crore. This bribing activity was allegedly carried out to attain solar projects in multiple Indian states.

Rajeev Chandrashekar Bats For Adani

The company has refuted these charges and the allegations of bribery and fraud, calling them baseless.

The ruling establishment has signalled their support for the group through some corner. Former Union minister and Lok Sabh candidate (who lost from Thiruvananthapuram) shared a post on X espousing Adani.

In his post, he said, "So @RahulGandhi wants a businessman arrested, on the basis of an indictment seeking a trial by a US District Attorney. A little bit of schooling for the constitution waver is in order.

Taking a jibe at the alleged scams of the previous governments, he

further added, "If country went by his definition of rule of law, that every accused shd be arrested only on basis of indictment without a trial, THEN first people who wud hv been arrested and in jail long ago, would hv been his family indicted in National Herald scam, Agusta Westland scam, DLF Scam etc and most of the Cong/UPA govt for so many scams."

'Utter Nonsense'

This political rhetoric received a retaliatory response from Edtech company Mentza's founder Anurah Vaish.

While replying to the BJP leader's post, Vaish attacked the former minister and said, "What utter nonsense."

Debunking the minister's argument on jailing without trail, Vaish added, " What were AAP leaders doing in jail without trial."

Further Vaish accused the minister and the party of being or working like henchmen for the Adani group.

Vaish concluded his post and said, "Why jump to defend him, and only him. It’s ridiculous the levels of shamelessness you show in defending this bank of yours."