Yogi Ltd Strengthens Order Book, Receives ₹48.62 Crore Domestic Contract From Companion Vinimay

Yogi Ltd has received domestic purchase orders totalling Rs 48.62 crore. |

Mumbai: Yogi Ltd announced on Monday, June 30, 2026, that it has secured purchase orders worth approximately Rs 48.62 crore from Companion Vinimay Trading Private Limited. The orders are for the supply and delivery of various industrial components.

Order Details

The company will supply two complete sets of industrial components. These include Structure Assembly, Head Assembly, Rotary Table & Electrical Accessories, Tool Changer & Additional Axis, and Accessories.

Execution Timeline

Yogi Ltd expects to execute the orders within approximately 15 days. The company stated that the orders include standard terms related to quality, delivery schedule, and pricing.

Domestic Entity

Companion Vinimay Trading Private Limited is a domestic entity. Yogi Ltd confirmed that neither its promoter nor promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the orders.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.