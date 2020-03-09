Yes Bank's moratorium may end within a week: SBI Chairman

His statement gains significance as both depositors and investors are concerned about the the future of the bank and its capital adequacy. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) draft reconstruction scheme for the crisis-hit private lender, SBI will take up 49 per cent in the bank.

Currently, the withdrawal limit of the bank has been capped at Rs 50,000 till April 3. On Thursday, the apex bank placed the private lender under moratorium and capped the withdrawal limit.

The Chairman of India's largest bank has also said that he did not receive any direction from the government directly and the bank is closely working with the apex bank.

Kumar's statement comes a day after Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian said that there is no reason to worry as India's banks have adequate capital.

The Reserve Bank of India last week also superseded Yes Bank's board of directors and appointed former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar as its administrator.

The SBI has agreed to immediately invest Rs 2,450 crore to buy 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

The new Board of Directors will stand constituted from the appointed date. lt will consist of a CEO and MD, Non Executive Chairman and Non Executive Directors. SBI will have nominee Directors appointed on the board of the reconstructed bank.