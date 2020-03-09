Yes Bank crisis: Post IL&FS, Essel group, and other failures, experts were hoping it was over, but...

Every time a bank or any other financial institution falls apart in India, the experts say the worst is over. But with the reports of YES Bank pouring in, the question is back: Is the worst over? To this, experts now respond by saying the worst is still in the making.

Without mincing words, Harsh Roongta, a financial adviser and former banker, said, “We are hoping this is the last (fiasco) one in the financial industry. But not the last firm to go belly up.”

Post the IL&FS, Essel group, and other failures, experts were hoping the worst was over, but now there are talks that it is too early to comment.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Care Ratings, said, “We do not know if the crisis is over but some level of it is handled. While the public sector came out of the crisis, there are others that did come out safe.”

Adding to Sabnavis’ take, AIBEA, joint secretary, Devidas Tuljapurkar, said, “Everyone pointed fingers at the public sector but in reality, it is the private sector that is inefficient. None of the public sectors failed, but the private sector is the one that is in trouble.”