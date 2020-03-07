YES Bank Crisis: All you need to know about Prashant Kumar, the newly appointed administrator of the private lender

Amid the ongoing YES Bank crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed Prashant Kumar as the administrator of the troubled private lender on Thursday.

Well, you might wonder who is he and what is his role going to be in this case. Here's all you need to know about the newly appointed administrator of the private lender.

Prashant Kumar is the former chief financial officer of State bank of India (SBI) who will take charge as the administrator of the YES Bank.

Earlier, Kumar was SBI's deputy Managing Director-HR and corporate development officer.

He is a science and a law graduate from Delhi University after which he joined SBI in the year 1983 as a probationary officer and has went on to take over important portfolios in the bank.

His career has spanned over three decades working in the fields of credit, human resources and training at the bank. Kumar has also served as the Chief General Manager of the bank's Mumbai and Kolkata circle.