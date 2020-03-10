Yes Bank crisis: 44 firms, including Anil Ambani Group, Jet Airways accounted for bad loans worth Rs 34,000 crore

At least 44 companies, belonging to 10 large business groups accounted for bad loans of Rs 34,000 crore of YES Bank, an Indian Express report revealed on Tuesday morning. Of these nine companies belonging to Anil Ambani Group, and accounted for NPAs worth Rs 12800 crore. Meanwhile, 16 companies belonging to Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group made up Rs 8,400 crore worth of bad loans, the report added.

Other companies in the list include DHFL Group, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Jet Airways, Cox & Kings, and Bharat Infra.

Earlier on Sunday, Yes Bank’s former CEO and founder Rana Kapoor was arrested. After being produced in court, a reportedly ‘teary-eyed’ Kapoor denied any wrong doing.

He even added that had been under psychiatric treatment after he lost his ‘baby’ and that the ED had even taken him to two hospitals because he was having hallucinations.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Monday issued a look out circular against seven accused in the Yes Bank scam, including its co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family members, to prevent them from leaving the country, officials said.

The agency has booked Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughters Roshini, Raakhe and Radha, besides DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of RKW Developers, they said.

he lookout circular (LOC) was issued against all these seven accused to prevent any attempts to leave the country, the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate has already issued an LOC on the basis of which Kapoor's daughter Roshini was stopped at the CSM International Airport, Mumbai, from leaving for London, they said.

With Agency Inputs