XUV400 Mahindra produced using only renewable energy | Mahindra

In the beginning of its journey, the XUV400, Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) first electric SUV, has crossed a very significant environmental milestone. The all-new e-SUV is produced in a 100% water-positive facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, using only renewable energy.

The energy saved in the making of these vehicles can illuminate more than 1000 homes for a year and is equivalent to planting 1 lakh trees. The water positive manufacturing set-up saves more than 20,000 kilolitres of water and can provide water for 100 homes in a year.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. says, “Manufacturing an environment friendly vehicle is just one step of a modern automotive company's climate action journey; a more holistic approach is to manufacture that planet-friendly vehicle in the most sustainable manner possible and we’ve managed to do that with our XUV400.”

The XUV400 is already the fastest booked electric SUV in India which saw 15000 bookings in just 3 days. Mahindra also announced that by 2027, between 20 to 30 percent of its passenger vehicles will be Electric.

Mahindra group is entirely water positive and is the first Indian organisation to sign EP100 and adopt a carbon pricing model.

Mahindra Ag North America’s (MAgNA) Houston facilities switched to 100% renewable energy recently.

M&M is featured in CDP ‘A’ list for climate & water for the years 2020 and 2021.