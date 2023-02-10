Xiaomi offers big discounts for Valentine's week as token of love for Indian consumers

Along the lines of Black Friday sales across the globe, Single's Day on November 11 has evolved as the biggest shopping holiday in China. The day when China clocks the highest volume of online sales across the globe, celebrates people who aren't in a relationship. But Chinese brand Xiaomi, which controls almost a quarter of the smartphone market share in India, is trying to attract people in love with a sale during Vanlentine's Week.

Xiaomi Days with a Valentine's theme

In the run up to the day which is the opposite of China's single's day, Xiaomi is offering big discounts from February 10th to 14th. Pitching the Valentine-themed event as Xiaomi Days, it has cut the price for the Redmi Note 12 5G series by Rs 2000 to Rs 17,999.

Big discounts on smartphones

But there are bigger discounts on its website, as the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is now cheaper by Rs 9,000 at Rs 22,999.

At the same time the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro's price has been slashed by Rs 32,000 to Rs 47,999.

Gifting TVs, laptops and accessories at lower rates

Apart from smartphones, smart TVs are also being offered at discounts of up to Rs 20,0000 under the Xiaomi and Redmi banners.

Similar discounts are also available on Xiaomi laptops, while accessories such as Redmi buds are now Rs 1,800 cheaper. The brand is also offering a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop at a Rs 11,000 discount, for Rs 18,999.

Hoping to win consumers back on Valentine's

The sale is live now, and will continue till Valentine's Day on February 14th, although it hasn't been marketed on those lines. The final day of the sale also coincides with the launch of Xiaomi's 4K TV stick.

Xiaomi is hoping for consumers to show some love for the brand, especially when it has been facing harsh action from the Finance Ministry and Enforcement Directorate. It has also lost the top spot in the Indian market to Samsung after being hit by supply chain issues.