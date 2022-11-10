Fully automatic washing machine for Rs 10,000: Xiaomi breaks the price barrier

Image Credit: Xiaomi (Representative)

Mumbai: The MIJIA Pulsator washing machine is the latest product from Chinese company Xiaomi. Although it has already been released, this time a new model has been introduced. The company has launched the new 10-kilogram MIJIA Pulsator washing machine.

It is priced under Rs. 10,000. The features of the Xiaomi MiJIA Pulsator are given below. The price of the Xiaomi MIJIA Pulsator when it was launched was 1099 yuan, i.e., about 12,299 rupees, with a 3-year warranty. But during the first sale, it is being sold for 899 yuan, i.e., about 10,099 rupees.

Xiaomi's 10 kg fully-automatic MIJIA Pulsator |

The Xiaomi MiJIA Pulsator's specialty is its capacity of 10 kg. You will be able to wash the dirty clothes of the whole house with this. It can wash up to 45 shirts at a time. It also saves water compared to other machines.

It comes with a capacity of 10 kg, and with this, it has 10 special washing modes that wash clothes without causing damage or spoiling. According to the number of clothes, this machine adjusts the level of water.

It has five blades. The 360-degree, three-dimensional square given in it removes stubborn stains from clothes and keeps them new. It also has a self-cleaning mode that the company has launched for the first time under this series. In this, the internal and external cylinders are cleaned well with high speed water.

The MiJIA Pulsator can be purchased from JD.com. It has just been made available for pre-order in China.