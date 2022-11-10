Bharat Forge: Awarded $155.50mn export order for 155mm artillery guns

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Bharat Forge Limited, based in Pune, declared on November 9 that it had received a $155.50 million export contract for one of its 155mm artillery gun platforms, which will be completed in three years.

“We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year time frame. The total value of the order is $155.50 mn,” the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in a notification.

“This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defence platforms from India,” the statement added.

Read Also DGFT notifies norms for export incentives on rupee receipts

A variety of goods, including a variety of artillery weapons, have been manufactured by Bharat Forge, which has recently extensively diversified into the manufacturing of defence products.

While it has sold the Indian Army 60 Kalyani-M4 armoured vehicles and has orders for 30 more, it has not yet received a domestic order for its artillery cannons.

There was a lot of interest in the artillery guns from South East Asia and Africa during the recent DefExpo in Gujarat. At the Expo, company representatives claimed to have obtained export orders for the Kalyani-M4 vehicles.

With inputs from agencies