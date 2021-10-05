Xebia acquires Polish firm PGS Software; fifth acquisition this year

IT consulting organization Xebia announced today that PGS Software – a Polish software house and cloud expert – is joining Xebia Group.

This is Xebia's fifth acquisition this year. PGS Software's CEO, Wojtek Gurgul, will become a member of Xebia's global leadership team, and PGS Software’s company logo will be extended by a footnote saying: “Proudly part of Xebia”, according to a company press release.

Together, Xebia and PGS Software have 3,100 employees and a physical presence in 14 countries. With PGS Software, Xebia will extends its digital capabilities and add nearshoring services to its portfolio.

PGS Software is one of Europe's largest IT companies, with offices in Poland, Germany, and the UK. With over 800 digital experts, it delivers mobile and web apps and software, cloud, data, nearshoring, and offshoring services worldwide.

"We are pleased to partner with PGS Software to enhance our reach and ability to serve our customers globally and offer increased range of software capabilities," said Anand Sahay, CEO Xebia.

“Xebia provides us with endless opportunities to grow. Our areas of expertise complement each other, and our company culture and values are also very much alike - we're a perfect fit," said Wojtek Gurgul, CEO PGS Software.

"Entering a partnership of this magnitude is a transformational step for Xebia. With PGS Software's knowledge, skills and experience, we can take a big leap forward, in line with our authority mission," said Andrew de la Haije, CEO, Xebia.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:11 PM IST