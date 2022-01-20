WRMS aims to transform 1 mn farmers livelihood with Secufarm app by 2024

WRMS, an agri risk management company, aims to secure farmers' income with SecuFarm - a smart and sustainable farming solution.

SecuFarm app bundles the most advanced crop advisory backed by technology for smallholder farmers to assure them farm level yield assurance, it said in a press statement.

How does it work

The company geotags farms to offer farmers farm-level crop solutions through the vernacular SecuFarm app so they are connected with modern farming techniques.

They receive weather information to plan their crop protection and irrigation based on their crop health and soil condition

Farmers also receive regular customized solutions on the mobile app for optimized use of agro chemicals to make sure that their soil nutrients are protected and the final produce is high in quality.

The app also connects farmers with agri experts who answer all their crop related questions and provide them with timely solutions within 24 hours.

The app educates farmers on various crop diseases through vernacular audio-video content which is easy to watch and understand by farmers with low literacy as well.

In case the farmer faces any crop loss due to crop diseases or weather attack, they are offered an assured income by WRMS, thus protecting their livelihood and securing their socio-economic status.

Anuj Kumbhat, Founder and CEO, WRMS, “After successfully benefiting over 1,50,000 farmers, and offering SecuFarm yield guarantee to over 25,000 farmers, we have now set an ambitious target of taking SecuFarm to over a million farmers by 2024 with a mission to offer complete income protection to smallholder farmers while making farming sustainable and climate resilient to support UNs SDGs”.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:43 PM IST