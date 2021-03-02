WR GM inaugurates MTRC system for suburban trains over Churchgate - Virar section

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated the new Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) System for suburban trains between Churchgate to Virar over Mumbai’s suburban section, on March 1, 2021 at Divisional Railway Manager's Office, Mumbai Central.

This modern system state-of-the-art technology system is a First of its kind over Indian Railways, which will enable several possibilities of communication between the crew of EMU train with the Control Centre as well as enable Broadcast Call by Control to Passengers and also between all EMU cabs.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, after the inauguration, GM Kansal interacted with the media representatives. A short video showcasing the features & the working of the MTRC system was shown followed by a presentation on the same. Thereafter, GM Kansal briefed the media about the various advantages of the newly introduced system. Kansal stated that the Mobile Train Radio Communication system is an effective and a technologically advanced communication system which can play an intrinsic role in preventing train accidents through effective communication.