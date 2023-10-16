WPI Inflation For September In Negative For 6th Straight Month At 0.26% | Unsplash.com

The September Wholesale Price Index Inflation in negative at 0.26 per cent against -0.52 per cent in August. This is the sixth straight month that the inflation has been in the negative range.

The food index inflation was down 4.5 per cent at 1.54 per cent in September against 5.62 per cent in August.

The primary article index was at 3.70 per cent against 6.34 per cent (MoM) down 3.8 per cent and the fuel and power index was up 2.3 per cent MoM at -3.35 per cent.

Manufactured products inflation was at -1.34 per cent in comparison to -2.37 per cent contraction in August.

The core inflation rate remained was at -1.4 per cent aginst -2.2 per cent in August and all the commodities index were at 0.6 per cent (MoM).

WPI is used to track factory gate prices before retail prices and it measure the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to trade with other companies in bulk.

