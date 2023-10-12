CPI Inflation September 2023: Retail Inflation Falls To 5.02% From 6.83% MoM | Representative Image

In September, India's retail inflation registered a significant decrease, dropping to 5.02 percent from the previous month's 6.83 percent. Food inflation also saw a notable decline, standing at 6.56 percent, a marked decrease from the 9.94 percent reported in the previous month.

Rural and Urban Inflation Trends

Rural inflation was lower in September, at 5.33 percent, down from 7.02 percent MoM. Conversely, urban inflation also saw a decline, standing at 4.65 percent compared to the previous month's 6.59 percent.

Industrial Output Sees Growth

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) displayed robust growth, reaching 10.3 percent in September, a considerable improvement from the 5.7 percent recorded Month on Month (MoM).

Read Also Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Eases Marginally To 6.91% In August

Fuel and Light Inflation

Fuel and light inflation, on the other hand, experienced a decrease, registering at -0.11 percent as opposed to the 4.31 percent reported MoM.

Housing and Clothing/Footwear Inflation

Housing inflation for September was at 3.95 percent, showing a decrease from 4.88 percentin August. Similarly, clothing and footwear inflation declined to 4.61 percent, down from 5.15 percent MoM.

Food Inflation Breakdown

Pulses inflation increased to 16.38 percent in September, up from 13.04 percent in August.

Vegetable inflation, however, recorded a decrease, standing at 3.36 percent in September, compared to a high of 26.14 percent in August.