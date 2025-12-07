From South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of India

Worli in Mumbai has emerged as the new luxury capital of India, with property prices crossing ₹1 lakh per sq ft. |

Mumbai: Worli, a prime area in Mumbai, is fast becoming the most expensive and luxurious neighbourhood in India. Earlier, South and Central Mumbai were known as the main hubs of luxury living, but now Worli has taken the lead. Today, this area is not just popular among India’s rich but is also being compared with global luxury destinations like New York and Manhattan.

Property Prices Touch Record Levels

According to a latest report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth, luxury and premium tower apartments in Worli are now selling at prices ranging from Rs 65,000 per sq ft to over Rs 1,00,000 per sq ft. These rates have placed Worli among the most expensive residential markets in the world.

Comparable to Lower Manhattan

The report highlights that property prices in Worli are now on par with Lower Manhattan in New York. In India, among homes priced above Rs 40 crore, around 40 percent of total sales are happening in Worli alone. This shows the growing demand from high-net-worth individuals for ultra-luxury homes in this area.

Boom in Ultra-Luxury Home Sales

In the last two years, more than 30 ultra-luxury homes, each priced above Rs 40 crore, have been sold in Worli. The total value of these deals stands at around Rs 550 crore. This strong demand shows that rich buyers are increasingly choosing Worli over other premium areas.

South and Central Mumbai Lose Their Shine

Worli has now outperformed South and Central Mumbai in terms of price growth. In 2018, the average base selling price in Worli was about Rs 55,441 per sq ft. By the first half of 2025, it increased sharply to around Rs 79,350 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the average property price in South and Central Mumbai currently stands at around Rs 63,100 per sq ft. This shows that property prices in Worli have grown much faster than traditional luxury areas.