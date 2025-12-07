 From South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFrom South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of India

From South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of India

Worli in Mumbai has emerged as the new luxury capital of India, with property prices crossing Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. It has overtaken South and Central Mumbai and is now being compared to New York’s Manhattan for its premium real estate demand.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Worli in Mumbai has emerged as the new luxury capital of India, with property prices crossing ₹1 lakh per sq ft. |

Mumbai: Worli, a prime area in Mumbai, is fast becoming the most expensive and luxurious neighbourhood in India. Earlier, South and Central Mumbai were known as the main hubs of luxury living, but now Worli has taken the lead. Today, this area is not just popular among India’s rich but is also being compared with global luxury destinations like New York and Manhattan.

Property Prices Touch Record Levels

According to a latest report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth, luxury and premium tower apartments in Worli are now selling at prices ranging from Rs 65,000 per sq ft to over Rs 1,00,000 per sq ft. These rates have placed Worli among the most expensive residential markets in the world.

Read Also
Thane Real Estate Set For Growth As RBI Eases Repo Rate, Say CREDAI Officials
article-image

Comparable to Lower Manhattan

FPJ Shorts
From South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of India
From South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of India
Kerala Lottery Result: December 7, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-32 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 7, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-32 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World

The report highlights that property prices in Worli are now on par with Lower Manhattan in New York. In India, among homes priced above Rs 40 crore, around 40 percent of total sales are happening in Worli alone. This shows the growing demand from high-net-worth individuals for ultra-luxury homes in this area.

Boom in Ultra-Luxury Home Sales

In the last two years, more than 30 ultra-luxury homes, each priced above Rs 40 crore, have been sold in Worli. The total value of these deals stands at around Rs 550 crore. This strong demand shows that rich buyers are increasingly choosing Worli over other premium areas.

Read Also
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Rake In ₹3,500 Crore Through The Sale Of Units To...
article-image

South and Central Mumbai Lose Their Shine

Worli has now outperformed South and Central Mumbai in terms of price growth. In 2018, the average base selling price in Worli was about Rs 55,441 per sq ft. By the first half of 2025, it increased sharply to around Rs 79,350 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the average property price in South and Central Mumbai currently stands at around Rs 63,100 per sq ft. This shows that property prices in Worli have grown much faster than traditional luxury areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of...

From South Mumbai To Worli’s Rise, How One Neighbourhood Became The New Billionaire Address Of...

No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar...

No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar...

IndiGo Cancels 220 More Flights as Disruption Enters Sixth Day; DGCA Seeks Answers

IndiGo Cancels 220 More Flights as Disruption Enters Sixth Day; DGCA Seeks Answers

DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Massive Flight Disruptions, Cites Lapses In...

DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Massive Flight Disruptions, Cites Lapses In...

IndiGo Grounds 5,000+ Flights, Nearly 8 Lakh Travellers Hit As India Faces Its Worst Aviation...

IndiGo Grounds 5,000+ Flights, Nearly 8 Lakh Travellers Hit As India Faces Its Worst Aviation...