World’s top 10 richest as on October 3: Net worth of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk dive down amid news of Trump contracting COVID-19

All the top ten billionaires in the world saw a dip in their net worth after the US stock market fell over the news of president Donald Trump and his wife being infected with COVID-19. Among the top ten richest, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the most affected were Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

The net worth of Tesla’s Elon Musk depreciated by USD 7.23 billion, whereas the net worth of Bezos dropped by USD 5.27 billion. The volatility in the market had already put pressure on their net worth for a while now. However, after talks on the US stimulus package started, there was hope that the market will take that well and it will very well be reflected in the net worth of these billionaires. But Trump's surprise has left the investors and market in a fix.

In the case of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, his net worth was reduced by USD 2.46 billion, as of October 3. The net worth of former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer declined by USD 2.09 billion. Meanwhile, Larry Page and Larry Ellison saw a dip of USD 1.35 billion and USD 1.25 billion.

Meanwhile, the net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani fell by USD 154 million. His total net worth as on October 3 stands at USD 85.5 million.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of October 3:

1. Jeff Bezos: $185 billion

2. Bill Gates: $ 123 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $101 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $98.5 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $85.5 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $83.1 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $80.0 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $74.4 billion

9. Larry Page: $70.1 billion

10.Larry Ellison: $69.5 billion