World’s top 10 richest as on October 2: Jeff Bezos’ is the richest man, followed by Bill Gates; Mukesh is the fifth richest

Amazon, founder, Jeff Bezos has continued to be the richest man in the world. But over the last few weeks, his wealth has eroded due to volatility in the United States stock market. Over the last few days, Bezos’ has seen a rise in his net worth. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of October 2, Bezos' net worth rose by USD 3.98 billion. His total net worth is around USD 190 billion.

Yet another billionaire whose net worth increased in the billions is Elon Musk. His net worth increased by USD 4.19 billion. Musk had also witnessed depreciation in his net worth recently after Tesla stocks took a beating.

On Thursday opening, Tesla stock climbed by 2.7 per cent ahead of the New York opening bell, according to the New York Times. Whereas in the case of Amazon it closed back above their 50-day moving averages, stated Investor’s Business daily.

Except for Warren Buffett, other top ten investors — Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon R Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Bernard Arnault, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, Larry Ellison – witnessed a rise in their net worth.

The total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as on October 2, stands at USD 85.7 billion. He continues to be the fifth richest whereas Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth richest and his net worth stands at USD 101 billion.

Ambani is the only billionaire in the top ten richest list. Other Indians in the top 100 richest list are Azim Premji, Gautam Adani, and Shiv Nadar, what is interesting among them is that they are positioned one after the other. Premji is 57th richest, followed by Adani at 58th and Nadar is 59th richest.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of October 2:

1. Jeff Bezos: $190 billion

2. Bill Gates: $ 123 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $108 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $101 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $85.7 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $84.0 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $80.3 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $76.5 billion

9. Larry Page: $71.5 billion

10.Larry Ellison: $70.7 billion