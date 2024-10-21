Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024 Opens In 'Food Paradise' Singapore; New Addition Is Global Vegan Chefs Challenge

The Indian team participating in Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024 in Singapore. Photo courtesy: Instagram/southindiachefs |

Bringing together culinary passion, innovation, and expertise from several countries, Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024 is being held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Marking the inauguration on Sunday morning, minister Low Yen Ling welcomed the global event to the “food paradise” that is Singapore.

Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry; and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Photo courtesy: Singapore Government |

As an extension of Worldchefs Congress (October 20-22, 9am to 5pm), the island nation is also hosting the Global Chefs Challenge culinary competition (October 22-25). India is one of the participating countries.

This year, the biennial event will see the launch of the inaugural Global Vegan Chefs Challenge, an indicator of the increasing reach of and demand for vegan food.

The World Association of Chefs’ Societies, or Worldchefs in short, is an industry institution founded in 1928 at the Sorbonne in Paris. It is now just four years short of a century.

In her opening address, minister Low Yen Ling said, “For 96 years, Worldchefs has been a unifying force in the culinary world, bringing together a global network of professionals dedicated to upholding the highest standards of the craft. You foster collaboration and innovation, preserve culinary traditions, and nurture future generations of chefs.”

Singapore is honoured to be a part of this journey. Our city is known as a food paradise and home to excellent culinary skills. You will discover a rich tapestry of flavours here — from our beloved hawker food to renowned fine dining. Our chefs take pride in celebrating our diverse culture and heritage, while embracing innovative approaches to cuisine.Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry; and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore Government

“These efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering authentic, high-quality gastronomic experiences,” said the minister. “As a global food capital, we continue to scale new culinary heights and are inspired by the incredible talents gathered here.”

Singapore is a food paradise, from hawker stalls to fine dining restaurants. Photo courtesy: Instagram/worldchefs.congress |

Organisers said in a media release: “Worldchefs Congress & Expo is a hallmark tradition of Worldchefs with an institutional, cultural, and economic interest.” It added that the biennial Worldchefs Congress had been organised in at least 38 cities internationally since the institution was established.

Participants from the Emirates Culinary Guild. Photo courtesy: Instagram/chefrobertofortuno |

Target audience of Worldchefs Congress & Expo

● Industry Leadership

The core of Worldchefs Congress & Expo is formed of the decision-makers and thought leaders from its international membership. Worldchefs officials come together with presidents and management teams from more than 100 professional associations to address the greatest challenges and opportunities facing the chef community and to shape the future of the culinary trade.

Team Building at Bill Gallagher Young Chefs Forum, Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2024. Screenshot courtesy: Instagram/chefrobertofortuno |

● Culinary Professionals & Young Chefs

Leading chefs of all levels and specialties, from Executive Chefs to Young Chefs, attend to gain insight from experts, take part in immersive workshops to spark new ideas for their business or career, and network with the largest culinary body worldwide.

● Hospitality Educators & Culinary Students

Renowned culinary schools and training providers attend to attract and connect with emerging culinary talent, share best-practices, exchange ideas and develop consensus to strengthen global standards of education and learning.



