World Youth Skills Day: Five skills you can hone using free online courses during the coronavirus lockdown

Here's a look five skills you can hone using free online courses during the coronavirus lockdown;

1. Professional courses with upGrad

If you are looking to upgrade your skills, one can definitely checkout upGrad for its wide range of courses available. upGrad is an online higher education platform providing industry-relevant programs designed and delivered in collaboration with world-class faculty. The period of courses listed here can range anywhere from 2 weeks to 8 weeks. From Business Analytics Starter Pack to Getting Started with Digital Marketing to Python for Data Science you can brush your skills during the lockdown.

2. Learn a new language with Duolingo

All of us at some point of time wanted to learn a new language but could not do it due to our busy schedules. But now since we are stuck at home, it is probably a good time to pick a language you want to learn and get started. For this, one can check out Duolingo which has been around for quite some time now. Learning with Duolingo is fun. With personalized learning, immediate grading, motivation by earning rewards, one can surely hone their language skills.

3. Graphic Designing with Canva

Well, a party, meeting, or any other event will require one to send out invitations and with the current situation, we are sure that most of the events are going to be online. And if you are hosting one such event, sending out invites would be easier if one knows how to use Canva. It is a platform that will allow users to create graphics, invites, posters, etc. One can use it on the phones and deskstops and guess what it is super easy to learn.

4. Digital Marketing

The coming of the internet started an interesting age. Known to a few then, today there is a big number of internet users across the globe. Without any doubt, the internet has become a significant part of our lives.Taking its use to another level, many organizations have combined the internet with digital marketing to expand their growth online. Digital marketing agencies have made crucial use of the internet for empowering the growth of brands. Now, with most brands going live online, scope in digital marketing has seen a surge. To hone your skills, one can take digital marketing courses from Coursera and Google during the lockdown.

5. Video editing

Now, as we spend more time at home, one can surely make the best use of the time to get a hang of various video editing software. One can use softwares like Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, Avid Composer or any other editing softwares you can get your hands on. You can also learn how to edit a video from the software manual guide or take a course for the same. While there are several courses available, YouTube is also great place to learn how to edit a video.