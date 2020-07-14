World Youth Skills Day: Theme, significance, history and all you need to know about the day

Every year July 15 is celebrated as a World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) to promote youth skills development and abilities.
The aim of WYSD is to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges.
The United Nation's General assembly in 2014 designated 15 July as World Youth Skills Day in 2014.
Recognizing that fostering the acquisition of skills by youth would enhance their ability to make informed choices with regards to life and work and empower them to gain access to changing labour markets, General assembly designated July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in 2014.
This year the World Youth Skills Day will be celebrated against the backdrop of economic crisis and the subsequent unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The importance of developing skilled youth is at the core of this year’s message for World Youth Skills Day. The theme for this year is "Skills for a Resilient Youth”. While one cannot venture out and attend events on this day, several virtual events focused on this theme will take place.
What is the significance of World Youth Skills Day?
The World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, and public and private sector stakeholders to acknowledge and celebrate the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship.
On 15 July, you can join an online panel discussion organized by the Permanent Missions of Portugal and Sri Lanka to the United Nations, together with UNESCO, ILO, and the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth.
You can join the webinar at- zoom.us/webinar
