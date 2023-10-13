World Standards Day 2023: Everything You Need To Know, From History To Theme and Importance |

World Standards Day is celebrated on October 14th each year to raise awareness and promote the importance of international standards in various fields. The day is observed to honour the achievements of professionals and scientists from throughout the world in creating voluntary standards within organisations that establish standards

History

It was established in 1970 to commemorate the founding of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which play vital roles in global standardization.

Its primary goal was to promote the highly ambitious Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to alleviate social inequalities, create a sustainable economy, and decrease the rate of climate change. The collaboration of numerous public and private partners, as well as the utilisation of all available tools, such as international standards and conformity assessment, will be necessary to achieve them.

Theme:

Each year, World Standards Day has a different theme. These themes highlight various aspects of standardization. This year the theme is "Shared Vision for a Better World – Standards for Sustainable Development Goals".

ISO 9001

ISO 9001 is one of the most widely adopted standards globally. It focuses on quality management systems and helps organizations improve their processes and customer satisfaction.

Importance

World Standards Day is of significant importance, serving to globally recognize the essential role of international standards. It raises awareness about the crucial role of standardization in various sectors, promoting quality, safety, innovation, and trade facilitation. These standards provide benchmarks for quality, ensuring product safety and reliability. They encourage innovation and competitiveness, reduce trade barriers, and foster economic growth.

Additionally, standards address environmental concerns, play a pivotal role in public health, and ensure reliable infrastructure. Moreover, the collaborative process of establishing international standards fosters global cooperation and diplomacy, making it a day that celebrates shared progress and excellence.