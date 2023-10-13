Mphasis Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Silverline, A Salesforce Partner | Image: Mphasis (Representative)

Mphasis,, an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today its acquisition of Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Silverline

Established in 2009 with its headquarters in New York City, Silverline guides clients through every stage of their digital transformation journey with consulting and advisory services, implementation and managed services, and specialty capabilities.

Silverline brings to Mphasis global Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets underpinned by deep ecosystem expertise across a variety of industries including financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and media & entertainment. The acquisition of Silverline is part of Mphasis' global vision to anticipate the future of applied technology and predict tomorrow's trend in an ever-changing landscape

"The acquisition will complement our key strategic initiative of driving the intersection across Customer Experience (CX) transformation, contact center modernization and conversational AI-enabled automation, thus enabling tech transformation to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our clients," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

"We are excited by the powerful combination of Mphasis and Silverline and by the continued investment in the growing Salesforce ecosystem. Silverline has been a trusted partner for nearly 15 years, driving continuous innovation and value to Salesforce customers through the entire Customer 360 platform," said Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer, Salesforce.

Mphasis shares

The shares of Mphasis on Friday at 10:18 am IST were trading at Rs 2,400, down by 2.27 percent.

