Women Quit TCS In Large Numbers As They Don't Want To Work From Office

Like a sudden blow, the pandemic turned life upside down globally, as living rooms doubled up as offices, classrooms and cinema halls for months during lockdowns. But as zoom meetings and remote working were touted as game-changers creating space for work-life balance, employers later changed their minds as trends like moonlighting picked up pace.

Indian IT firms, just like global tech giants, are now calling people to work from office, but this has prompted women at Tata Consultancy Services to quit.

Attrition, not layoffs an issue for Indian tech firms

Although Indian IT firms have been able to resist the global tech layoffs, firms such as TCS are struggling with attrition, as 20 per cent of the firm's staff left in FY23.

TCS has a workforce of six lakh, out of which 35 per cent are women, who also make up the majority of those who quit the company ever since employees were called back to office.

Despite other factors, having to come back to office is something that has driven most women at TCS away from the firm.

Employees not happy to go back to office

Since a large number of people favour work from home, any firm which calls people back to the workplace has reported mass resignations.

Flexible workhours and time saved on the commute had increased the participation of Indian women in the workforce by 132 per cent during the pandemic.

But as things get back to the way they were, most of them choose to leave.