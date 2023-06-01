TCS denies reports of warning staff against working remotely | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services has denied reports claiming that the company had issued a strict warning to employees who are not complying with the return to office policy, reported NDTV.

TCS spokesperson in a statement told NDTV that the company has been encouraging employees to work from office for three days a week but it has not made any communications regarding compensation or any links to career.

This was in response to a report released by the Times of India. According to the report by Times of India, TCS has issued a warning to employees to comply with the company’s work from office policy. It wants people to work from the office for three days a week, which is 12 days a month. TCS has also threatened in its memo that if employees fail to come to office for the required time period, then strict measures will be taken against them. Such threats will impact the bank credit growth rate in India, as the key motivation to go work is EMI. Without liabilities, people will increasingly shift to the Gig economy.

The company spokesperson also mentioned that the company wanted employees to experience the TCS environment to learn, collaborate, grow and also have fun together.

The company has been encouraging associates in India to work from office for three days a week and have already started seeing many people return to office. The spokesperson further added, "Our objective is to have all associates work from office for at least 3 days a week on average in the month, and towards the same we continue working with all our groups to have everyone participate. For now, we have not communicated or deployed linkages to career or compensation."

TCS wants employees to return to office

The IT giant had last year informed that it wont allow employees to work 100 per cent remotely and has sent an email to the employees asking them to work from office at a given point. The company had also added that the rostering would be based on projects and a mix of experienced professionals and freshers will be asked to report to the office.

The process is part of phase transition and it will allow most of its employees to work from the office for some days of the week, said TCS.